Chatham-Kent will move from ‘Red-Control’ to ‘Orange-Restrict’ under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework.

The change will take effect on Monday and is expected to remain in place for at least two weeks.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 17 active cases of the virus on Friday. There has been 1,350 cases overall and 1,324 are resolved. Nine people in the region have died related to COVID-19.

Windsor-Essex will stay in the red zone for at least another week.

The provincial government released an updated list on Friday afternoon.

The largest change with the lower restriction level is regarding gathering sizes in organized venues.

Under orange, up to 50 people can now gather indoors and 100 outdoors as long as physical distancing can be maintained in places like restaurants.

Religious services can now move to 30 per cent capacity indoors or 100 people outdoors.

The limit on private gatherings remains at 10 indoors and 25 outdoors with distancing and masking protocols in place, however health officials continue to recommend not gathering indoors.

Many restrictions that were in place under red continue, but locations like restaurants and bars can now remain open until 10 p.m. and some dancing, singing, karaoke and musical performances are allowed with restrictions.

Movie theatres and performance venues can also reopen with a limit of 50 people indoors and a number of restrictions in place including masking, screening and collection of contact information.

With files from CTVNewsLondon.ca’s Amanda Taccone.