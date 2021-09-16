Chatham-Kent on the search for a new CAO

Municipal officials in Chatham-Kent are searching for a new chief administrative officer.

Current CAO Don Shropshire says he’s set to retire soon, adding he announced his intentions to council and staff last April.

Shropshire says the new job posting went up last week.

Shropshire indicates interviews with potential replacement candidates are expected to take place towards the end of October.

The goal, according to Shropshire, is to “pass the baton” to a new CAO by the end of the year.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said during Thursday’s weekly media briefing that whoever the successful candidate may be, they will have very big shoes to fill.

According to the province’s most recent annual Sunshine List, Shropshire is the top-paid municipal employee in Chatham-Kent.