Chatham-Kent paramedics on strike

Chatham-Kent EMS paramedics are on strike as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A statement from Medavie Health Services, which Chatham-Kent EMS is part of, states a vote in favour of a strike took place during a membership meeting with Services Employees Internation Union (SEIU) Local 1.

According to a social media post, service levels will remain the same and there will be no impact to 9-1-1 system response.

"As always, we want our community to know that the safety and access to high-quality care remains our top priority," the statement reads. "We have contingency plans and essential service agreements with SEIU Local 1 and our health care partners in place to maintain paramedic service delivery in the right place, at the right time."

According to the statement, a tentative agreement was previously reached which Medavie Health Services believed to be "fair and equitable," met the union's demands and was comparable with other paramedic service collective agreements.

"The union bargaining team recommended acceptance of the tentative agreement and this was ultimately rejected by the union membership through an April 4th vote. Our team continues to work respectfully with the SEIU Local 1 to come to a solution," the statement said.

Medavie Health Services is still encouraging teh community to call 911 in the event of an emergency, and care will be provided.