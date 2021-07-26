iHeartRadio

Chatham-Kent police and Ministry of Transportation conduct commercial vehicle enforcement blitz

Chatham-Kent police and Ministry of Transportation conducted a commercial vehicle enforcement blitz in Wallaceburg, Ont. on Friday, July 23, 2021. (courtesy Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Twenty-six charges were laid during a commercial motor vehicle safety blitz in Wallaceburg Friday.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit along with the Ministry of Transportation conducted a joint forces operation with a focus on the safety and operation of commercial motor vehicles in the area.

“The Chatham-Kent police would like to remind owners and drivers of commercial motor vehicles that such initiatives will continue throughout our community in an effort to keep all road users safe,” a news release from CKPS says.

As a result of the blitz, 21 commercial vehicles were sent in for inspection, 11 were taken out of service, one set of licence plates were seized and 26 charges were laid.

