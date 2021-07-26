Chatham-Kent police and Ministry of Transportation conduct commercial vehicle enforcement blitz
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Twenty-six charges were laid during a commercial motor vehicle safety blitz in Wallaceburg Friday.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit along with the Ministry of Transportation conducted a joint forces operation with a focus on the safety and operation of commercial motor vehicles in the area.
“The Chatham-Kent police would like to remind owners and drivers of commercial motor vehicles that such initiatives will continue throughout our community in an effort to keep all road users safe,” a news release from CKPS says.
As a result of the blitz, 21 commercial vehicles were sent in for inspection, 11 were taken out of service, one set of licence plates were seized and 26 charges were laid.
-
Windsor police issue 70 tickets during weekend traffic blitzA driver speeding more than double to posted limit was charged during a traffic blitz over the weekend.
-
Toronto police seeking witnesses after 71-year-old man killed while crossing the streetPolice are looking for information on a fatal collision that took the life of a man in his 70s in the city's east end Friday night.
-
Fatal rollover in northern Alta. under investigation: MountiesA man was killed in a rollover in northern Alberta Saturday afternoon.
-
Waterloo Region adds 11 COVID-19 cases on MondayHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly.
-
Old-growth logging activists defend use of second-growth trees to form blockade at Fairy CreekActivists calling for an end to old-growth logging in B.C. are defending their use of second-growth trees that were reportedly felled to form a blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island on Saturday.
-
Sask. vaccination campaign will target unvaccinated residents in AugustThe Government of Saskatchewan will focus on under and unvaccinated individuals as it transitions from mass-vacciantion to outreach in August.
-
Saskatoon Catholic diocese releases information on historical sexual assault, misconduct casesSaskatoon’s Roman Catholic diocese is releasing new details concerning cases involving sexual abuse and misconduct by priests and church staff.
-
Construction underway on new dog park in LaSalleTails will be wagging with a new dog park coming to LaSalle.
-
Kitchener man facing charges after police find loaded handgun, meth during investigationA Kitchener man is facing a slew of charges after Waterloo regional police seized a loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine during an investigation.