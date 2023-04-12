Chatham-Kent police assist FBI in international child luring investigation
Chatham-Kent police assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an online child luring investigation after a local child was identified as a victim.
In Jan. 2022, the FBI began investigating a man from Portland Oreg. who allegedly used Instagram to persuade multiple victims across North America to take and send him sexually explicit photos.
Chatham-Kent police investigators assigned to the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) stepped in to assist in March 2023 after a child victim was identified as a resident of Chatham-Kent.
The 18-year-old Portland man was charged with sexual exploitation of children, attempted sexual exploitation of children, receiving child pornography and processing child pornography.
Police say a safety plan and supports have been established for the victim.
Chatham-Kent police are reminding the community of the importance of safe internet use to avoid becoming the victim of a crime.
Some tips include:
- Do not engage in conversations with strangers
- Never share intimate images online
- Do not do anything on camera that you're not comfortable with your friends or family seeing
Residents can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Chatham-Kent Police Service or online at www.cybertip.ca. Internet safety tips for parents, children, and Internet users are also available on the Chatham-Kent police website.