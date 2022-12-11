Chatham-Kent police catch alleged thief

A 33-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a business before fleeing the scene.

Police say officers responded to a theft complaint Saturday night at a business in Chatham.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle, but police were able to catch up to him a short while after.

The man arrested for theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say the stolen property was recovered, and the man was released with a future court date.