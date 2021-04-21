Chatham-Kent police charge protest organizer under Reopening Ontario Act

Chatham-Kent police have charged the organizer of two Chatham demonstrations protesting the new COVID-19 restrictions under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police say they responded to the report of a demonstration at the intersection of St. Clair Street and Grand Avenue on Saturday where they observed around 30 people gathering to protest the new restrictions announced by the Ontario government on Friday.

Officers spoke with the organizer of the event regarding the restrictions on social gatherings “in an effort to educate everyone.”

Police say they responded to the same intersection for another demonstration, this time with around 50 people in attendance. Police again spoke with the same organizer.

“Our primary goal is to engage and educate our community in an effort to seek compliance with enforcement being used as a last resort,” says chief Gary Conn. “Gatherings such as this not only jeopardize public safety but contradict the law, therefore those responsible must be held accountable.”

Tuesday night police charged the 43-year-old Chatham woman who had organized the event under the Reopening Ontario Act.

She will be required to attend Provincial Offence Court next month.