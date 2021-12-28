Chatham-Kent police charge woman with impaired and drug-related charges

A Chatham woman is facing impaired driving and drug-related charged after she was found “slumped over the steering wheel” of a vehicle, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 881 St. Clair Street for a traffic complaint when they saw the 34-year-old woman laying over the wheel of the car.

Police say the woman showed signs of fentanyl use. She was cleared by paramedics and then arrested.

Upon being searched before arrest, she was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl and crystal meth.

The woman was taken to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters for further testing.

Police have charged her with operation while impaired by drug and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She was released with a future court date in January.