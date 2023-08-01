Chatham-Kent police chase stolen vehicle, two arrested

Two people are facing multiple charges after trying to evade police while driving in a stolen vehicle, Chatham-Kent police say.

An officer spotted a vehicle parked on Albert Street in Wallaceburg around 9:38 a.m. After verifying the car had been reported stolen in Middlesex on July 14, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle took off “at a high rate of speed” trying to evade police by changing streets multiple times.

The car then sped across a railway crossing on Cemetery Road causing contact with the railway and damaged the car — immobilizing the vehicle.

Both the man driving and the woman sitting in the passenger seat were arrested.

A search of the vehicle found a stolen cheque and a bag with suspected cocaine inside. Police say further investigation confirmed the man was driving without a valid licence or insurance coverage.

The 31-year-old Southwold man was charged with the following:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property (x2)

Possession of a controlled substance

Drawing a document without authority

Driving without a valid driver's license

Driving without insurance

The 31-year-old Southwold woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.