Chatham-Kent police chief takes sick leave due to medical condition

Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn (left). (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn is taking some sick time after suffering a medical condition.

“He is doing well and recovering at home for a short period of time,” said a statement from police.

At the direction of the Police Services Board, Deputy Chief Kirk Earley is now appointed acting chief until Conn can return to active duty.

The statement said police expect a full and speedy recovery.

