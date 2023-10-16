Chatham-Kent police complete ‘Operation Impact’ handing out 160 tickets

Chatham-Kent police issued 160 traffic tickets and arrested two impaired drivers during a national road safety campaign over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The national campaign called, “Operation Impact,” was sponsored by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and aimed to support Canada’s Road Safety Strategy.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service remains committed to maintaining safe roads year-round. We urge all residents to continue practicing safe driving habits, including obeying speed limits, avoiding distractions, and wearing seatbelts,” police said in a news release.

Over the holiday weekend, police in Chatham-Kent dealt with the following incidents:

160 Highway Traffic Act charges