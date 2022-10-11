Chatham-Kent police cracking down on road safety

Police in Chatham-Kent are trying to keep the roads safe with traffic initiatives over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Officers continued with Operation Impact on Sunday, which targets road safety.

Police say a total of eight Provincial Offence Notices were issued for Highway Traffic Act infractions.

On Saturday night, CKPS conducted RIDE spot checks at various locations in Chatham.

“As road safety is a priority for our police service, we would like to remind everyone that RIDE spot checks will continue throughout our community in an effort to keep all road users safe,” said a statement from police.

A total of 166 vehicles were checked, with one roadside test being administered. No one was arrested for impaired driving.