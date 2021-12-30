Chatham-Kent police investigate armed robbery at Bothwell, Ont. bank

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after two suspects allegedly armed with a crowbar and a long gun robbed a bank branch in Bothwell.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday the two suspects entered the BMO branch at 181 Bothwell where they were able to make away with a small amount of cash.

One employee sustained a minor injury during the incident, but did not require medical attention, police say.

The suspects then fled the area in a red two door pick-up truck.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect One: a white man around 6’2” and 200 lbs with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask and a yellow hard hat with an orange and yellow construction-type jacket (high visibility) black worn out work boots and black pants.

Suspect Two: a white man around 6’ and 175 lbs with a thin build. He also was wearing a black mask, possible a “skidoo” type and a black jogging suit with white worn out shoes, possible high-tops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Mark VanderGriendt of the Major Crime Section at 519-436-6600 ext. 207. Or at markvan@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.