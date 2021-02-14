Chatham-Kent police are investigating a theft after a man saw two suspects driving away from his home on his ATV.

Police say the ATV owner noticed the suspects driving away from his Florence Road residence early Saturday.

The owner followed the two suspects but lost them when they drove into a field on Base Line Road on his ATV.

Police say the theft remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Quenneville at Danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87312. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.