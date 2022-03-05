Chatham-Kent police investigate bomb threat at Wallaceburg high school

A teen was arrested Friday after allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were notified of a bomb threat around 1 p.m. Friday at Wallaceburg District Secondary School.

Police assisted with the evacuation of the school to ensure the students’, staff, and public safety.

When it was determined safe to do so, police and school staff searched the building. No explosive materials were found, police say.

Police were able to quickly determine the identity of the youth who made the threat online.

The teen was arrested and charged accordingly, police say.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says there are no safety concerns.