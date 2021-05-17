Chatham-Kent police investigate collision that sent two to hospital

Two drivers were sent to the hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent Saturday morning.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Kimball Road and Langstaff Line around 5:40 a.m.

Police say both drivers were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to receive medical attention.

One driver, a 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman was treated for minor injuries and a 71-year-old Wallaceburg man was transferred to London by an air ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say the Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.