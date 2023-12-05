iHeartRadio

Chatham-Kent police investigate serious crash


Chatham-Kent police on scene of a serious crash on Queen's Line in Tilbury, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious collision in Tilbury.

Police had closed Queen’s Line between Davidson Line and Queen Street. The area has since reopened. 

Officers say the crash is still under investigation. 

