Chatham-Kent police investigate serious two-vehicle collision

A 22-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Chatham Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:50 p.m. on Centre Side Road at Cedar Hedge Line.

Police say a woman driving westbound on Cedar Hedge was struck by a man driving a pick-up truck southbound on Centre Side Rd.

The 18-year-old Chatham woman was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and treated for minor injuries. The 22-year-old man, also from Chatham, was transported to the same hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to a London hospital.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Josh Flikweert at 519-355-1092 or joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca.