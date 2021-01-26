Two Chatham residents were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds from what police say was a targeted shooting outside a residence Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a “disturbance” outside a Harvey Street home around 6 p.m.

Police say two people sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The suspects fled the scene in a white compact car.

Police say the incident was targeted and do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Those in the area will see an increased police presence as the scene is being held for further investigation.

Members of the Major Crime Unit have taken over the investigation.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Those who wish to stay anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).