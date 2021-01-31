Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break-ins enters over the weekend.

Police say sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into an apartment building on Fifth Street in Chatham.

Police say the suspects stole about $1,500 worth of tools and electronics.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact const. Bryan Vaughn at bryanv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87164.

Also sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, unknown suspects broke into two residences on Erie Shore Drive and made away with two televisions and several bottles of alcohol.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact const. Scott Nevills at scottn@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87326.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.