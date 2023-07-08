Chatham-Kent police investigating 'serious assault' in Wallaceburg

Police in Chatham-Kent are appealing to the public for information after a man was assaulted earlier this week in Wallaceburg and "suffered significant injury."

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, an assault took place on July 5 at approximately 1 a.m. on Duke Street in Wallaceburg.

The assault left the 32-year-old male victim with a “significant injury.”

Chatham-Kent police ask anyone with video surveillance or who may have witnessed the assault to contact Const. Rob Bowles of the Major Crime Section at 519-436-6600 Ext. 655. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.