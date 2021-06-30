Chatham-Kent police make arrest following theft of Black Lives Matter flag

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 41-year-old man following the theft of a Black Lives Matter flag in Dresden.

Officers responded to a theft complaint in Dresden on Sunday after an unknown man had allegedly stolen a BLM flag from the corner of Main Street and North Street.

Police say the same flag had been taken from the area the night before and found in a garbage can nearby.

Officers identified the man responsible, he was arrested on Monday.

The Dresden man is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.

Police say he was released pending a future court date.