Chatham-Kent police officer charged with mischief, uttering threats following off-duty incident

A Chatham-Kent police officer is facing multiple charges related to an off-duty domestic incident following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say the officer was charged on Monday with mischief, utter threats to cause death or bodily harm and utter threats to damage property, stemming from an incident reported to OPP on Sunday.

The officer was released with a future court date at the end of the month.

The officer has since been suspended from duty with pay, police say.

In order to “protect the identity of the victim, integrity of the investigation” and criminal court proceedings, as well as a pending Police Services Act investigation, police say they will not be releasing further information on the incident.