Chatham-Kent police help woman after mobility scooter stops working
Chatham-Kent police are crediting one of their own after a woman's mobility scooter stopped working downtown Chatham.
Police shared a picture of the assistance on social media on Monday.
This lady was not having a good day. The battery in her chair lost its charge, and the chair stopped moving.
Luckily, Cdt Walls pushed her back to CKPS HQ, where she could charge her chair and continue on her way safely. #bekind #communityengagement #positivevibes pic.twitter.com/afoH6irFP2
Police say the battery in her chair lost its charge, and it stopped moving.
“Luckily, Cdt Walls pushed her back to CKPS HQ, where she could charge her chair and continue on her way safely,” said the post.
This isn’t the first time CKPS highlighted a random act of kindness by one of their officers. In January, an officer helped an elderly woman whose wheelchair battery died in the snow.
