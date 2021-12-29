Chatham-Kent police remind drivers to slow down after responding to weather-related accidents

Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to drive according to the weather conditions after responding to collisions and assisting multiple drivers Tuesday.

The region had a taste of snow this week and officers say they were kept busy helping drivers out of weather-related road incidents.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured but there were collisions and multiple drivers slid off the road, police say.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of snow overnight Wednesday with a risk of freezing drizzle in the Chatham-Kent area.

Police say poor driving behaviour and not driving conditions are usually to blame for most winter collisions and are reminding motorists to slow down and drive accordingly.