Chatham-Kent police remind residents to be on the lookout for scams

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is encouraging residents to ‘slam the scam’ by remaining vigilant.

Police remind residents to be alert when receiving any fraudulent phone calls, mail, text messages, email or any other fraudulent communication that claims to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

If they are requesting personal information such as a social insurance number, credit card number, bank account number, or passport “this should make you want to do some research.”

“The scammers usually insist that your personal information is needed so that the you can receive a refund or a benefit payment,” a CKPS news release says. “They may also involve threatening or coercive language to scare you into paying.”

The police remind residents to never enter personal information online. These are scams so never respond or click on the links provided.

More details regarding scams are available on the CRA website.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, police ask you report it to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre online or call 1-888-495-8501.