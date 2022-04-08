Chatham-Kent police’s vulnerable persons registry grants officers quick access to critical information

Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents of its vulnerable persons registry that gives officers quick access to vital information in the event of an emergency.

The registry is an online tool where caregivers and family members can submit important information to the police if they feel someone under their care is at a risk due to physical, medical or mental health conditions.

Police will have quick access to the information should an emergency arise allowing officers to quickly and effectively respond.

The registry gives police information such as someone’s physical description, routines, medical or special needs and emergency contact information.

Families are also encouraged to upload a picture should their loved one go missing or get lost.

Information is available on the Chatham-Kent police website.