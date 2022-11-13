Chatham-Kent police search for stolen vehicle

Chatham-Kent police are searching for a vehicle that was allegedly stolen overnight Friday.

Police say officers attended the Albert Street area in Wallaceburg around 9:03 a.m. Saturday to respond to the stolen vehicle call.

Investigation found an unknown suspect or suspects stole a blue 2012 Hyundai Accent with Ontario licence plate CJYJ746 sometime overnight, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Constable Jayme O’Reilly at jaymeo@chatham-kent.ca . Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.