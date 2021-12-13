Chatham-Kent police seek information following incident involving youth

Chatham-Kent police are looking for two teens who allegedly pushed another and stole his backpack before driving off.

Police say the incident took place around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Avon Avenue near Faubert Drive in Chatham.

After pushing the teen and stealing his backpack the suspects fled in a white Ford pick-up truck and were last seen travelling westbound on Tweedsmuir Avenue.

Police say the driver was about 6’ tall with dark hair and was last seen wearing a white zip up sweater.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or truck is asked to contact Constable Steve White at stevenwh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87363. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)