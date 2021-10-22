Chatham-Kent police seek public assistance identifying suspicious vehicle

Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify a suspicious vehicle after it was reported a man had been talking to kids in Wallaceburg as they left school.

Police are hoping for the public’s assistance identifying a gold Dodge Caravan that was on Thomas Avenue Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Police say officers received a report that a man appeared to be talking to kids as they left school.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are reminding parents to talk to their children about personal safety.

Anyone with information that may help police identify this man or vehicle is asked to contact Constable Nicole Letourneau at nicolele@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87057. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)