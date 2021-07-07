Chatham-Kent police seek public assistance in assault investigation

Chatham-Kent police are investigating an assault that occurred when two men allegedly attempted to steal the victim’s bicycle.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. two unknown men in a black vehicle approached the victim while he was riding his bike in the Wonderwoods Park area.

The victim did not engage with the men and continued riding, but the men followed him and cut him off on Queen Street where a physical altercation started as the men tried to steal his bike.

The victim refused and the two men fled on Park Avenue.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects and the vehicle involved.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87310. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)