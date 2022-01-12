Chatham-Kent police seek public’s assistance identifying mischief suspect
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a mischief complaint where a man allegedly threw a piece of concrete through a business window.
Police say the man was caught on camera on Jan. 3 around 7:30 p.m. throwing the concrete through the front showroom window of Heuvelmans Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Limited on Grand Avenue West in Chatham.
The concrete caused the window to shatter. The total damage is estimated at $2,000.
Police have shared the video online and are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Rick Bertok at rickber@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87174.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
