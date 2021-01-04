Chatham-Kent police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect or vehicle in connection with a gas theft.

Police say they are looking to identify the man in the surveillance photo after a theft of gas from the Mobile Gas Bar on St. Clair Street in Chatham last Thursday.

Police are asking those with information to contact Constable Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87310.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.