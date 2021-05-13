Chatham-Kent police seek suspects after passport camera stolen from drug store

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men after a passport camera was reported stolen from a local drug store.

Officers responded to the theft complaint at Shoppers Drug Mart on Grand Avenue West in Chatham on Tuesday night.

Police say an $800 camera used for taking passport photos was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Trevor Biskey at trevorb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87311. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.