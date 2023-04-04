Chatham-Kent police seek to identify arson suspect
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect.
Police say the fire took place on Feb. 22 on Cross Street in Chatham.
Police have released video and a photo of the suspect officers are looking to identify.
Anyone with information on who the person is, or any other information relating to the investigation are asked to contact Const. Steve White at stevenwh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
