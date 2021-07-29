Chatham-Kent police seize $13,700 worth of drugs during Wallaceburg search
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police seized $13,700 worth of suspected meth and cocaine during a drug bust in Wallaceburg.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Intelligence Section executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants at separate residences Wednesday afternoon.
Police seized approximately $13,700 worth of suspected cocaine and meth, digital scales, a cell phone, packaging material and a large amount of Canadian and American cash was seized.
A 44-year-old Wallaceburg man is now facing charges including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The man was released pending a future court date.
