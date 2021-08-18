Chatham-Kent police seize $22,000 worth of suspected fentanyl during search
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police seized about $22,000 of suspected fentanyl along with a “large amount” of cash from a Chatham residence Tuesday night.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section along with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team executed a controlled drugs and substances act warrant at a Queen Street.
There, police seized approximately $22,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, digital scales, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian cash.
Four individuals, three from Chatham are now facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
All have been released pending a future court date on Sept. 30.
