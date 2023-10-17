Chatham-Kent police seize $500K of drugs, as well as firearms and cash

Two men have been charged, including one who is already incarcerated, are facing 17 drug and weapons charges in connection to a 2019 investigation.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit has been investigating the importation and trafficking of cocaine, meth and fentanyl connected to an investigation in 2019 that led to the recovery of about $3.2 million of illegal drugs.

On Aug. 23, 2023, police again executed two simultaneous search warrants in Chatham-Kent. As a result, nearly $500,000 worth of meth, heroin and MDMA were seized, as well as firearms and cash.

Police seized:

2497.66 grams of suspected methamphetamine

3066.05 grams of suspected cocaine

182.18 grams of suspected heroin

202.22 grams of suspected MDM.

Five handguns

12 long guns

Several boxes of ammunition

$12,645 in Canadian cash

Police say due to the information gathered in the most recent investigation into the preparation and planning of this drug organization, an additional search warrant was executed at the Collins Bay Correction Facility in Kingston, Ont.

This led members of the Intelligence Unit to charge two men, one of whom is in jail as the result of the 2019 investigation and conviction with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence — trafficking in a controlled substance.

A total of 17 drug and weapons charges were laid.

Police charged a 27-year-old Chatham man with six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, five counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking in a controlled Substance) and careless storage of a firearm. He was released from custody with a future court date.

A 40-year-old of Kingston, has been charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence — trafficking a controlled substance. He is currently incarcerated and will need to attend court at a future date to answer to the new charges.