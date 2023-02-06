Chatham-Kent police seize firearms, man charged with uttering threats

Chatham-Kent police seized several firearms from a home when arresting a man for uttering threats.

Police responded to Harwich Street around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when the man contacted the police about a dispute over personal property.

During the call, the man said he wanted to shoot the people he was disputing.

Police attended the address and arrested the man. Officers also seized several firearms from the home.

The 48-year-old was charged with uttering threats.

He was taken to the police station and released with conditions and a future court date.