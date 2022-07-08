Chatham-Kent police warn of Rogers cellular outage

Police in Chatham-Kent are warning people about an issues with the Rogers cellular network.

The outage is affecting cell phone and internet services, meaning there are also issues with people connecting to 9-1-1.

Police say if your call fails to please call again from a landline or cell phone from another provider.

A statement from Rogers posted to social media reads, "We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share."