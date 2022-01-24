Chatham-Kent police warn residents of fraud calls pretending to be police
Chatham-Kent police are warning the public of a scam call that claims to be from police headquarters.
A news release from police says a local resident reported that the Chatham-Kent Police Service front desk number was “spoofed” on Monday and used by someone claiming a person had stolen his identity and opened several accounts in his name.
“Spoofing occurs when a caller ID is manipulated to show a trusted phone number. This tricks people into answering the call and believing they are speaking to a trusted source,” the release says. “Do not rely solely on call display to authenticate who is calling.”
Police say the man was able to recognize the call was suspicious and refused to give out any personal or financial information.
More information about fraud calls is available on the Anti-Fraud Centre website.
