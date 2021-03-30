Chatham-Kent residents 65+ can now book COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Chatham-Kent Public Health is inviting those residents age 65 and older to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Residents born in 1956 or earlier can call the COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 519-351-1010 to book an appointment.

Residents 65 years and over with a last name starting with A-M are asked to call Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Residents 65 years and over with a last name starting with N-Z can call Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Callers are asked to leave a message anytime, 24 hours a day and the calls are returned Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. (except for Statutory Holidays).

“This new age bracket includes a large segment of our population,” said a news release from CK Public Health. “It may take a few days before your call is returned. Please be patient; once you have left a message you do not need to call again.”