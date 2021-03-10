Chatham-Kent Public Health is moving to the next age demographic for COVID-19 vaccines.

CKPH invites all residents born in 1946 or earlier and all health-care workers to book vaccination appointments.

Beginning on March 10, those eligible can call the COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 519-351-1010 to book a vaccination appointment.

Health-care workers invited to book appointments now include: highest priority, very high priority, high priority and moderate priority as outlined here.

Residents 75 years and over with a last name starting with A-M are asked to call Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Residents 75 years and over with a last name starting with N-Z can call Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

To book an appointment, call 519-351-1010 and leave a message. Staff will be returning calls daily between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. to schedule appointments at the Bradley Centre clinic.