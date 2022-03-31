Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health to retire after 19 years as top doctor
After 19 years as Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby has announced his retirement.
Colby revealed Thursday that he will be retiring at the end of the year. Colby has served as the region’s medical officer of health since 2003.
“His dedication to the health and wellbeing of Chatham-Kent and to its citizens has been demonstrated time and time again but never as much as during the last two years. Dr. Colby’s leadership throughout the pandemic has been exemplary,” said a statement from the health unit.
Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, Colby led public health during the war on smoking, H1N1, and the ongoing opioid crisis.
“Dr. Colby’s leadership throughout his time as our Medical Officer of Health has been commendable. On behalf of the Board, staff, and the community, I thank Dr. Colby for his years of dedication and service to Chatham-Kent,” said Joe Faas, chair of the Board of Health.
The health unit said recruitment for a new medical officer of health will begin shortly.
