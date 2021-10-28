Chatham-Kent’s top doctor concerned over reaction to lifting of pandemic measures

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health-expressed concern some people might read too much into comments about pandemic measures like vaccine passports possibly being lifted in the New Year.

Dr. David Colby thought the statement could become another reason for hesitancy, and asked, “What are people waiting for?”

During a news conference in Toronto on Oct. 22, the province announced the plan to manage the spread of COVID-19 would continue into January when it hoped to lift vaccine certificate requirements in settings officials deem are lower risk.

Starting on Jan. 17, 2022, restaurants, sporting facilities and casino could host patrons without checking vaccination status, as long there are no concerning trends of virus transmission at that time.

Colby cautioned people might be holding out thinking the pandemic will be over in a couple of months.

“I’d be overjoyed if that happen,” says Colby. “Do I think that is likely, I think we will be dealing with this for quite a while yet.”

Colby was pleased to announce 80 per cent of Chatham-Kent’s population 12 years old and up had received a double dose of vaccine, but remained concern about the unvaccinated population as the virus has been unpredictable.

“No one anticipated the Delta strain,” stated Colby who added if it was not for the variant, “…we’d have enough herd immunity to be done with it.”

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent Council is expected to review a bylaw requiring wearing masks indoors.

“When we adopted the mask by-law there was no requirement from the province,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff.

The municipality’s CAO said the municipality still needed to abide by the safe reopening act.

However, depending on what happens, “…we might have to require masks,” said Don Shropshire.