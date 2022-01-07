Chatham-Kent school boards preparing for in-person learning and possible staff shortages

Chatham-Kent school boards prepping for return of all students, while warning of possible staff shortages.

Officials with two school boards in Chatham-Kent will get masks and filters Friday, to prepare for a return of all students Jan. 17.

Yet, at least one board is also preparing for possible staff shortages.

“We’re doing some planning around the potential of exhausting our occasional and temporary staff,” says John Howitt, Director of Education for the Lambton-Kent District School Board (LKDSB).

Howitt anticipates the rising case counts, that require isolation will eventually impact school operations.

“There is a risk that we may be short staffed and (the board may have to) make some alterations within schools that could include short-term closures based on staff shortages,” says Howitt.

He says LKDSB is getting 31 additional HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters, to be used if they “missed a spot”.

“Lambton-Kent already has a HEPA filter in every instructional space within our system,” says Howitt. “It was an area that we’ve been ahead on here, locally.”

The St. Clair District School Board (SCDSB) will be getting 22 additional filters, according to Director of Education Scott Johnson.

He says every class that does not have a high efficiency mechanical air filter has a HEPA filter unit.

“And every FDK (full day kindergarten) classroom, even if it has a high efficiency mechanical filter, also has a HEPA filter unit,” says Johnson.

Both boards were expecting to receive their non-fit-tested N95 masks for staff Friday, which will be deployed to individuals schools “as quickly as we can” according to Howitt.

The vast majority of Ontario students will continue online learning until at least Jan. 17, as directed by the Ontario government.

Schools remain open for staff and students with special needs.