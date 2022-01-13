Chatham-Kent schools 'safer' now for a return to in-person learning

School board officials are reassuring parents back to school will be safe, if not safer than before the province decided to go online for two weeks.

“I think we are in a safer position for a few reasons,” says Scott Johnson, director of education for the St. Clair Catholic District School Board (SCCDSB).

Johnson relies on four examples:

Non fit tested N95 masks are now in all schools

Three-layer masks are available for students

Schools are getting rapid antigen tests for elementary student and staff, plus staff in secondary (secondary students will have access “eventually”)

The delay allowed more staff/students time to get vaccinated

“Do I think it’s a safer position than it was two weeks ago? I absolutely do,” says Johnson/

“Each time we’ve come back, we’ve come back safer than we were the previous time and each time we’ve come back we had less cases in schools than we had originally feared.”

“I agree with everything Scott has said,” John Howitt, director of education for the Lambton-Kent District School Board (LKDSB) told reporters Thursday.

“At a certain point here, the game is going to change, and I think we’re on the cusp of that,” says Howitt.

Howitt believes Omicron is so different from other variants, that it requires people to think about, and approach it differently than previous strains.

School board officials say the enhanced screening — which has been adjusted for omicron symptoms — is “extremely clear” for parents to understand when a child should stay home.

Because of a change in Ontario’s testing and contact tracing strategy, school boards will not be getting positive case count updates on a routine basis.

So they are warning parents, reporting of COVID in schools will be very different this time around.

“We will be posting absence data, beginning on January 24th, I believe, of both students and staff in buildings,” says Howitt

But they say it will reflect absences, for any reason, not just COVID impacts.

“It will be anyone who is not there that day,” says Howitt. “So it will be everything from COVID-related, where the screener has said that they should not go to school, to funerals, or normal winter illness.”

School boards officials say once the absenteeism of staff and students combined surpasses a threshold of 30 per cent, a letter will be sent to the school community about the impact, if any, to address the problem.

The Ministry of Education is asking school boards to rely on supply teachers, teacher-candidates, retirees or combining classes to address absenteeism and only close schools as a measure of last resort.

CKPH medical officer of health Dr. David Colby agrees students will be safer this time around.

“The risk of students being exposed outside of school exceeds the risk, substantially, of being exposed within schools,” says Dr. Colby. “Even before, without the enhancements that have been provided we did not see very much in-school transmission, hardly any in fact. Basically, this (COVID) was being brought in from outside.”

Dr. Colby says the old strategy of “containment” for previous strains of the virus does not work for omicron “because it’s so contagious.”

“We’ve got to concentrate on a harm reduction program,” says Dr. Colby while noting there are other problems to consider, this far into the pandemic.

“There is a mental and social and intellectual cost to keeping kids out of school. And that has to be balanced against whatever risks there are, small as they may be, by school attendance.”