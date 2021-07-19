Chatham-Kent to reopen indoor pools and slides July 26
Indoor pools in Chatham-Kent will welcome back swimmers on July 26 now that Ontario has entered Step 3 of its Roadmap to Reopen.
Pools will run at a reduced capacity and swimmers will be asked to remain six feet apart while in the pool/facility. Slides and diving boards will also now be available.
Pre-registration will still be required for all swims at both indoor and outdoor pools.
“We know there has been significant demand for our indoor pools over the last several months, said Ann Robinson, Manager of Recreation Services. “We are thrilled to once again be able to provide a safe space for our community to stay active and healthy”.
Rec swims will remain free at all outdoor pools this summer while indoor pools will resume the reduced $2 rate.
Registration opens July 21st and will continue to open exactly one week prior to each swim.
Registration can be completed online at chatham-kent.ca/recreationswimming or by calling 519-360-1998.
