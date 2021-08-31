Chatham-Kent welcomes new immigrants

New immigrants to Chatham-Kent are being welcomed into the municipality with open arms during the inaugural Chatham-Kent Welcome Week, happening September 10 –19, 2021.

The week-long event will connect newcomers to 40 community organizations in Chatham-Kent.

This initiative is taking place in other areas across Canada and aims to bring together new and long-time residents to build strong connections and to reaffirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to support a national initiative at a local level,” says Tracy Callaghan, Co-Chair of the Chatham-Kent Local Immigration Partnership.

Find more information about CK Welcome Week at chathamkent.ca/CKWelcomeWeek.