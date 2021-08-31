Chatham-Kent welcomes new immigrants
New immigrants to Chatham-Kent are being welcomed into the municipality with open arms during the inaugural Chatham-Kent Welcome Week, happening September 10 –19, 2021.
The week-long event will connect newcomers to 40 community organizations in Chatham-Kent.
This initiative is taking place in other areas across Canada and aims to bring together new and long-time residents to build strong connections and to reaffirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.
“We are delighted to have this opportunity to support a national initiative at a local level,” says Tracy Callaghan, Co-Chair of the Chatham-Kent Local Immigration Partnership.
Find more information about CK Welcome Week at chathamkent.ca/CKWelcomeWeek.
-
Optometrists to withdraw OHIP-covered services today after breakdown in govt talksOntario optometrists are set to withdraw provincially insured eye services starting today after a breakdown in talks with the provincial government over reimbursement of costs.
-
Poulin scores winner, Canada captures gold with 3-2 overtime win against U.S.Canada has won the women's world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.
-
Pallister stepping down as premier today; Goertzen to be sworn inBrian Pallister is officially stepping down as Manitoba's premier on Wednesday, with Kelvin Goertzen set to take over.
-
New protective concrete barriers at Dundas and Colborne StreetsThe City of London announces new 'protective concrete barriers' at Dundas and Colborne Streets
-
Halifax man preparing for solo round-the-world sailing raceA Nova Scotia sailor has barely returned to shore after a 46-day crossing of the Atlantic Ocean and is already planning a much more ambitious trip -- a solo race around the world.
-
Trudeau, O'Toole in Ontario, Singh in Quebec on Day 18 of election campaignThe three main party leaders are staying central for Day 18 of the federal election campaign.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 1, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
-
-
Advocates organize marches for International Overdose Awareness DayMarches were held in Edmonton and Calgary Tuesday as advocates try to educate people on how many drug overdoses happen daily in Alberta and how they can be prevented.