Chatham-Kent will not continue the vaccine passport requirement on its own

Chatham-Kent’s Medical Health officer said the vaccine passport requirement accomplished what it was meant to accomplish.

“The vaccine passports did push some people who were wavering into the vaccine camp, but the vast majority got vaccinated because they wanted to,” said Dr. David Colby.

It is why Colby sees no point continuing the passport in his region, once the province drops the measure as a mandatory requirement on March 1.

“We aren’t going to get more people vaccinated because of the vaccine passport,” said Colby.

Still he commented he would not be surprised if some businesses might continue the program on their own as a way to make some customers feel more at ease.

“We are hearing more and more from the business sector, they want that to continue. It will be by a business by business decision,” said Colby.

However, the municipally which runs public indoor places like arenas has already decided.

Don Shropshire, Chatham-Kent's chief administrative officer, said the municipality is reviewing requirements like masks and social distancing “….but it does not include a passport for indoor public facilities.”

Colby said the strategy will remain the same with the end of passport, and that is to continue to get more eligible individuals vaccinated and to encourage more booster doses.